WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A magnitude 6.6 earthquake has rattled the Pacific island nation of Papua New Guinea, a month after a deadly quake there killed more than 100 people.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from Monday’s quake, which the U.S. Geological Survey said was centered in a remote area of East New Britain province.

USGS reported the quake had a depth of 40 kilometers (25 miles). Deeper earthquakes tend to cause less damage on the Earth’s surface.

A magnitude 7.5 earthquake on Feb. 26 killed at least 125 people, injured dozens and brought work to a halt at four oil and gas fields.

Home to 7 million people, Papua New Guinea is located to the east of Indonesia and sits on the Pacific’s “Ring of Fire.”