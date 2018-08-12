KAVIK RIVER CAMP, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says that two earthquakes have hit Alaska.

The agency says that at 6:58 a.m. Sunday a magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck an area 41.8 miles (67 kilometers) east of Kavik River Camp and 342.9 miles (551 kilometers) northeast of Fairbanks, the state’s second-biggest city. The agency says the earthquake had a depth of about four-tenths of a mile (0.6 kilometers.)

At 7:14 a.m., a magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit an area farther north. The USGS says the earthquake hit a spot about 340.1 miles (548.6 kilometers) northeast of Fairbanks. The agency says that earthquake also had a depth of about four-tenths of a mile (0.6 kilometers.)

Several aftershocks were reported across northern Alaska.

The Alaska Earthquake Center says the earthquakes were felt across the eastern part of the state’s North Slope Borough and as far south as metro Fairbanks. The center adds that there are no reports of damage.