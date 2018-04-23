MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 struck in the Pacific off the coast of Nicaragua on Monday night, and was felt strongly across Nicaragua and El Salvador, though there were no reports of damage or injuries in either country.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor was centered about 102 miles (165 kilometers) west-northwest of Nicaragua’s capital, Managua, and 40 miles (64 kilometers) west of the town of Chinandega.

The earthquake occurred around 8:30 p.m. at a depth of about 28 miles (46 kilometers).