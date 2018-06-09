CHEROKEE, Okla. (AP) — The U.S. Geological Survey says a 4.5 magnitude earthquake has shaken parts of northern Oklahoma.

Geologists say the earthquake was recorded at 8:59 a.m. Saturday about 16 miles (26 kilometers) east of Cherokee, about 100 miles (161 kilometers) northwest of Oklahoma City. The earthquake was recorded at a depth of five miles (8 kilometers).

No injuries or damage was immediately reported. Scientists say the threshold for damage usually starts at 4.0. The strongest earthquake on record in Oklahoma was a magnitude 5.8 recorded near Pawnee in September 2016.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, with many linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas production. State regulators have directed several producers in the state to close injection wells or reduce volumes.