By
The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A preliminary magnitude 4.5 earthquake shook San Francisco Bay Area residents out of their slumber early Thursday.

The U.S. Geological Survey says the quake’s epicenter was 2 miles (3 kilometers) from Berkeley, California. The earthquake had a preliminary depth of 8 miles (13 kilometers).

No damage or injuries were immediately recorded.

The USGS website says people reported feeling the quake 40 miles (64 kilometers) south in San Jose.

