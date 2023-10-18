A magnitude 4.1 earthquake hit the southwest Sacramento County area Wednesday morning, close to Contra Costa, Solano and San Joaquin counties, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The earthquake prompted an early warning on the MyShake app, which was widely heard on cellphones with the app across Northern California. But many people who live in the most highly populated areas of the San Francisco Bay Area and Sacramento area did not feel shaking.

The preliminary epicenter was about 4 miles southeast of Rio Vista in eastern Solano County, and about 10 miles northeast of Oakley and 13 miles northeast of Antioch, which are in Contra Costa County.

A ShakeOut test drill on the app is scheduled for Thursday at 10:19 a.m.

Find out what to do before, and during, an earthquake near you by signing up for our Unshaken newsletter, which breaks down emergency preparedness into bite-sized steps over six weeks. Learn more about earthquake kits, which apps you need, Lucy Jones’ most important advice and more at latimes.com/Unshaken.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you’re interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions.