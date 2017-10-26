PORT ALICE, Alaska (AP) — A magnitude 3.9 earthquake hit southeastern Alaska early Thursday morning,

The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake struck at 1:01 a.m. and had an epicenter 47.6 miles (76.8 kilometers) southwest of Port Alice, a town of about 805.

The earthquake had a depth 10 miles (6 kilometers.)

There are no reports of damage.