A magnitude 3.5 earthquake woke up parts of the San Francisco Bay Area on Tuesday morning.

The earthquake, which struck at 6:01 a.m., was centered in Pacifica, along an area of the coastal city around the San Andreas fault, and was strong enough to be felt near San Francisco International Airport.

At least two aftershocks, each of magnitude 2.6, were detected several minutes later.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, light shaking was felt in the vicinity of the airport, enough to feel like a vehicle striking a building.

The epicenter was about five miles west of San Francisco International Airport, and about 12 miles southwest of downtown San Francisco. The quake was also felt in the San Mateo and Palo Alto areas, the San Jose area and the East Bay.