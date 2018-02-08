GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman is accused of embezzling funds while employed at a county magistrate’s office.

News outlets report that 49-year-old Angela Gregg Mabry was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony embezzlement of public funds of more than $10,000.

Mabry was in charge of safekeeping public funds. An audit revealed discrepancies between the amount of money she received and the amount deposited in the office’s bank account from July 2016 to May 2017.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division says in a release that they investigated the case at the behest of the magistrate’s office.

The state attorney general’s office will prosecute the case. The charge carries a prison sentence of up to 10 years and a possible fine.

It’s unclear whether Mabry has a lawyer.