CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — President Nicolas Maduro has accused two opposition legislators of having roles in the drone attack that Venezuelan officials have called an assassination attempt on the leader, and his allies are moving against the accused.

The head of Venezuela’s pro-government constitutional assembly says he will have the body take up a proposal Wednesday to strip the lawmakers of their immunity from prosecution.

During a national television broadcast Tuesday night, Maduro said statements from some of the six suspects already arrested in the weekend attack point to key financiers and others, including Julio Borges, one of Venezuela’s most prominent opposition leaders who is in exile in Colombia.

The president also named opposition lawmaker Juan Requesens, who was seen in a video on social media being arrested by Venezuela’s political police force.