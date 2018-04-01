MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Madison police say a father and son are dead in an early morning shooting that appears to be a murder-suicide.

Police Chief Mike Koval says officers were called Sunday morning to a home and found two people shot in a bedroom. The 58-year-old and 33-year-old men later died at a hospital.

WKOW-TV reports Koval says he’s waiting on a medical examiner’s report to figure out exactly what happened. A 61-year-old woman was at the residence when authorities arrived.

