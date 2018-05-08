MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Madison man accused of shooting at a police officer in 2016 has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of reckless endangerment.
Twenty-two-year-old Cornelius Britton had been charged with attempted homicide. The Wisconsin State Journal reports prosecutors dismissed that count under the plea deal, though the judge can consider it when he sentences Britton in about two months.
Authorities allege Britton lured police to an apartment building area by firing a gun on Oct. 6, 2016, then fired at one of the officers. Britton also faced additional reckless endangerment charges for firing at two people he had robbed two days earlier.
He could face decades in prison.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Robocalls flooding your cellphone? Here’s how to fight them
- ‘Pele's the boss’: Hawaii residents ride out uncertainty as lava devours more Big Island homes
- Gina Haspel, nominee to head CIA, sought to withdraw over questions about her role in terror interrogations
- At Nike, revolt led by women leads to exodus of male executives
- Yes, those robocalls you’re ignoring are increasing; here's what you can do
___
Information from: Wisconsin State Journal, http://www.madison.com/wsj