MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Madison man accused of shooting at a police officer in 2016 has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of reckless endangerment.

Twenty-two-year-old Cornelius Britton had been charged with attempted homicide. The Wisconsin State Journal reports prosecutors dismissed that count under the plea deal, though the judge can consider it when he sentences Britton in about two months.

Authorities allege Britton lured police to an apartment building area by firing a gun on Oct. 6, 2016, then fired at one of the officers. Britton also faced additional reckless endangerment charges for firing at two people he had robbed two days earlier.

He could face decades in prison.

___

Information from: Wisconsin State Journal, http://www.madison.com/wsj