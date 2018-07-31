PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The mayor of Philadelphia and Jay-Z have apparently made up after the Made In America Festival controversy earlier this month.
Mayor Jim Kenney tweeted a photo of himself with Jay-Z before the rap mogul’s show at the Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night. Jay-Z and wife Beyonce were in town for the “On The Run II” tour.
Kenney writes: “Really enjoyed meeting Jay-Z tonight” and says they’re “both really excited about the future” of the Made In America Festival.
Earlier this month, the city announced that Jay-Z’s music festival would have to move off the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in 2019.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Northern California wildfire 9th most destructive in history VIEW
- ‘Lopping,’ ‘tips’ and the ‘Z-list’: Bias lawsuit explores Harvard’s admissions secrets
- Putin's soccer ball for Trump had transmitter chip, logo indicates
- Albuquerque man convicted of killing wife's ex-husband
- Federal air marshals have secretly monitored U.S. passengers for years
Jay-Z accused the mayor of showing “zero appreciation” for what the festival had done for Philadelphia.
Officials later reversed course and said the festival would remain on the iconic expanse of museums, monuments and fountains.