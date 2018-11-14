ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) — Madagascar’s election officials say two former presidents are in a tight race with results in from 70 percent of the polling stations, indicating that a runoff election is likely in December.
The national electoral commission on Wednesday announced that former transitional president Andry Rajoelina is leading with 39 percent of the votes counted, followed closely by former president Marc Ravalomanana with 36 percent. The most recent president, Hery Rajaonarimampianina, is far behind with 7 percent. A total of 36 candidates contested the Nov. 7 election.
All the leading candidates have expressed doubts about the reliability commission’s results. Madagascar has been shaken many times by post-election crises.
If no candidate wins more than 50 percent of the votes, a second round will take place on December 19th.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Turkey: 'Atrocious' recording suggests killer used drugs VIEW
- Sheriff: California wildfire's death toll rises to 48 WATCH
- A reader's guide to 12 Trump administration targets House Democrats are preparing to investigate
- Utility emailed Northern California woman about power-line problems 1 day before fire
- Dead in cars and homes: Northern California fire toll at 42 VIEW