NEW YORK — A forecast of gusting winds threatened to ground the big balloons of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, but they flew as planned Thursday morning — in a manner of speaking.

Instead of soaring balloons, handlers kept them just feet from the ground, battling with buffeting winds at each intersection.

At points, the gusts tipped the balloons toward the packed bleachers on Central Park West, sending up shrieks from the crowd as Ronald McDonald or a Power Ranger lurched above, then cheers as soon as they were upright again.

“This is stressful!” a police officer stationed in front of Trump International Hotel at 61st Street said as Jett, an airplane character from the “Super Wings” cartoon, nose-dived into the pavement before being rescued by handlers hauling on its strings.

Forecasts of rough weather had cast a cloud over the parade this week, with some worried that the enormous character balloons could be grounded for only the second time since they became fixtures in the beloved holiday parade nearly a century ago.

But just before the parade’s 9 a.m. start, Astronaut Snoopy and his posse were given the all clear by the New York City Police Department to float on down the parade route.

They certainly tried.

A hunk of ham and green eggs hovered just feet above its 90 handlers, who gamely paraded the new balloon on its inaugural flight even as it bopped some of their heads.

And the Red Mighty Morphin Power Ranger — at 77 feet long, the lengthiest balloon in the parade — grazed his knee on Central Park West, not so much flying as sliding down the parade route. A woman attempted to single-handedly prevent the knuckles of his right hand from dragging on the ground.

Even as the crowd cheered the handlers for their valor, the specter of dangerous mishaps dogged the parade.

New York has a strict and specific set of balloon-flight regulations that have been in place since 1997, when a windswept inflatable Cat in the Hat ran into a lamppost, injuring several people, including one woman who was in a coma for nearly a month.

On Thursday, with the parade still underway, the only injury seemed to be to Ronald McDonald. Halfway down the route, which stretches from West 77th Street to Herald Square, his left leg fluttered deflated, his shoe in ribbons. Still he soldiered on.

According to city regulations, the balloons cannot fly if there are sustained winds above 23 mph or if gusts exceed 34 mph.

As a precaution, a police sergeant was assigned to each of the 16 giant balloons, according to Rodney Harrison, the Police Department’s chief of patrol. Officers were checking seven wind-detection machines, known as anemometers, as the balloons proceeded down the route from West 77th Street and Central Park West to the grandstand at Herald Square.

Police officers handling the balloons were empowered to lower them to deal with gusts or take them off the route and deflate them if necessary.

“At the end of the day, public safety is paramount,” Harrison said.

The Chrysler Building took his own precautions: a buddy system. A towering stilt-walker, Plu Sayampol, wearing the iconic top of the Chrysler Building on his head, gripped the hand of a friend tightly as he strode down the parade.

Was the wind intimidating? Sayampol said he’d never once been blown off his stilts.

He paused, and added: “Oh no. Now where is some wood for me to knock on?”

In 1997, balloon handlers were grappling with winds that reached speeds in excess of 40 mph, when the gusts pushed the six-story Cat in the Hat balloon into the lamppost.

One part of the lamppost broke off and fell onto parade spectators, injuring four people, including a 33-year-old woman who suffered a serious head injury.

In 2005, there was a lesser episode: A giant M&M balloon smacked into a light pole in Times Square and pulled off a fixture that crashed to the ground, injuring two spectators. Since then, police and parade organizers have vowed to not have another accident.

The sole time that balloons did not fly because of weather since they were introduced was a wet and windy Thanksgiving in 1971. (They did not fly between 1942 and 1944 during World War II because helium and rubber were diverted to the war effort.)

Even so, The New York Times reported then, tens of thousands of children watching seemed delighted that the rest of the show had gone on.

The Morgan State University marching band prepares for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (Brittainy Newman/The New York Times)

BRITTAINY NEWMAN

Children watch parade balloons being inflated in New York on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Calla Kessler/The New York Times)

CALLA KESSLER

Eugenie Coisne, 23, watches the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade pass by a window in New York home on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (Brittainy Newman/The New York Times)

BRITTAINY NEWMAN

The Morgan State University marching band prepares for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (Brittainy Newman/The New York Times)

BRITTAINY NEWMAN

The Macy's inflation team inflates the giant balloons on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York the following day. (Brittainy Newman/The New York Times)

BRITTAINY NEWMAN

Crew members inflate balloons in New York on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Calla Kessler/The New York Times)

CALLA KESSLER

Participants await the start of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (Brittainy Newman/The New York Times)

BRITTAINY NEWMAN

People wave from a balcony as a Snoopy balloon passes during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (Calla Kessler/The New York Times)

CALLA KESSLER

The Macy's inflation team inflates the giant balloons on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York the following day. (Brittainy Newman/The New York Times)

BRITTAINY NEWMAN

Crew members await the start of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (Calla Kessler/The New York Times)

CALLA KESSLER

Crew members control a Power Ranger balloon during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (Calla Kessler/The New York Times)

CALLA KESSLER

The Macy's inflation team inflates the giant balloons on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York the following day. (Brittainy Newman/The New York Times)

BRITTAINY NEWMAN

Crew members inflate balloons in New York on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Calla Kessler/The New York Times)

CALLA KESSLER

Crew members prepare the Snoopy balloon for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (Calla Kessler/The New York Times)

CALLA KESSLER

The Paw Patrol balloon during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (Calla Kessler/The New York Times)

CALLA KESSLER

The Macy's inflation team inflates the giant balloons on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York the following day. (Brittainy Newman/The New York Times)

BRITTAINY NEWMAN

Cheerleaders from the Spirit of America team depart the subway to prepare for the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (Brittainy Newman/The New York Times)

BRITTAINY NEWMAN

A Power Ranger balloon is held close to the ground, due to challenging winds, during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (Calla Kessler/The New York Times)

CALLA KESSLER

Crew members await the start of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (Calla Kessler/The New York Times)

CALLA KESSLER

A parade balloon is held close to the ground during Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. Strong winds nearly grounded the balloons and handlers kept the balloons close to the ground for more control. (Brittainy Newman/The New York Times)

BRITTAINY NEWMAN

Cheerleaders from the Spirit of America team wait to start the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (Brittainy Newman/The New York Times)

BRITTAINY NEWMAN

