PARIS (AP) — France’s Emmanuel Macron has defended discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump for a new plan to curb Iranian nuclear weapons.

Speaking to reporters before leaving Washington on Wednesday night, the French president said the new four-pronged agreement would be a “very important complement” to the existing 2015 accord.

The plan announced during Macron’s trip is part of European efforts to persuade Trump not to abandon the accord next month.

Trump calls the 2015 accord flawed. Iran’s president insisted the deal cannot be changed or built on.

Macron insisted on the importance of talking to all sides, including Iran ally Russia, and said the world shouldn’t force anything on Iran. He acknowledged that he doesn’t know what Trump will decide.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will discuss Iran with Trump on a visit Friday.