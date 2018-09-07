PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are holding talks on major European issues from Brexit to how to better coordinate policy on migrants.
In a short statement Friday, Merkel said “France and Germany share a common approach” on migration.
Both leaders are pushing for effective plans to bolster the EU’s external borders and want the bloc to show greater solidarity in order to ease the pressure on point-of-entry nations like Greece, Italy and Spain.
At their meeting in the southern French city of Marseille, the two are also set to discuss Britain’s looming exit from the European Union as well as defense issues.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- California takes financial wallop from unrelenting wildfires VIEW
- Times grants anonymity to administration official for essay VIEW
- Burt Reynolds, star of film, TV and tabloids, dead at 82 VIEW
- Trump officials cry 'Not me!' as he fumes over NYT column WATCH
- Gatekeeper to the president: Madeleine Westerhout, age 27