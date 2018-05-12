DECATUR, Ill. (AP) — Officials are favorably eyeing Macon County’s first solar farm.
The Macon County Board approved a special-use permit for a 20-acre solar farm project near Oreana. It’s about nine miles (14 kilometers) northeast of Decatur.
The (Decatur) Herald and Review reports that the request was filed by Minneapolis-based Geronimo Energy . It’s one of two recently requested of county officials. The other is from SolAmerica Energy based in Atlanta.
The permit approved for Geronimo still needs state approval. Amber Miller is a development consultant for Geronimo. She says the county OK is a boost.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Human remains found near spot where Washington family’s SUV plunged off cliff
- David Goodall, 104, just took his own life, after making a powerful statement about assisted death
- Manhattan miracle: Woman paid $28.43 rent for apartment
- Soldier needed an ear transplant; doctors 'grew' a new one in her arm
- As lava oozes, Hawaii officials say rest of island is open VIEW
The company would start construction by early 2020 and complete the project within six months.
Officials say the farm would be the size of 15 football fields and generate enough energy to power 430 homes annually.
___
Information from: Herald & Review, http://www.herald-review.com