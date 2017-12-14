NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Democrat James Mackler says he’s dropping out of the U.S. Senate race to replace Sen. Bob Corker, a move that appears to clear the path to the Democratic nomination for former Gov. Phil Bredesen.

Mackler said in a news release that he’s “stepping back” from the race, but will stay active with a political action committee named Believe in Service. The Nashville attorney and Iraq War veteran says the committee will support federal candidates who will protect and expand national service programs.

In a statement, Bredesen said he admires Mackler’s deep commitment to service to the nation and complimented his political action committee idea.

Bredesen announced last week that he would join the race to succeed Corker, who is retiring from the Senate.