JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska state Sen. Anna MacKinnon says she will not seek re-election.

Anchorage TV station KTVA reports the Eagle River Republican wants to spend more time with family.

MacKinnon is a long-time state legislator. She was elected to three terms in the House, starting in 2006. She was first elected to the Senate in 2012.

She is currently co-chair of the Senate Finance Committee and a member of the Republican-led Senate’s leadership team.

MacKinnon is one of a number of Senate and House members who either plan to retire from the Legislature or plan to run for another office.

The Legislature ended its extended session early Sunday.

___

Information from: KTVA-TV, http://www.ktva.com