JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska state Sen. Anna MacKinnon says she will not seek re-election.
Anchorage TV station KTVA reports the Eagle River Republican wants to spend more time with family.
MacKinnon is a long-time state legislator. She was elected to three terms in the House, starting in 2006. She was first elected to the Senate in 2012.
She is currently co-chair of the Senate Finance Committee and a member of the Republican-led Senate’s leadership team.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 'Buckle up': As Mueller probe enters second year, Trump and allies go on war footing
- A 14th human foot - this one in a hiking boot - washes ashore in Canada
- What the royal bride-to-be means to black Londoners
- In Cuba, the great American tourism boom goes bust
- Mormon church: Intruder causes damage in St. George Temple.
MacKinnon is one of a number of Senate and House members who either plan to retire from the Legislature or plan to run for another office.
The Legislature ended its extended session early Sunday.
___
Information from: KTVA-TV, http://www.ktva.com