ST. IGNACE, Mich. (AP) — The Mackinac Bridge connecting Michigan’s Upper and Lower peninsulas has been shut down due to falling ice.

The Mackinac Bridge Authority says Wednesday’s shutdown comes as a precaution after ice came off cables and towers of the bridge.

The bridge has been shut down several times this year due to weather. Motorists are advised to be prepared to stop and updates are being posted online . The 5-mile (8-kilometer) bridge goes across the Straits of Mackinac between lakes Michigan and Huron.

The shutdown comes amid wintry weather in Michigan, including cold temperatures and recent snowfall at the bridge.