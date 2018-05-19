Share story

By
The Associated Press

SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) — The prime minister of Macedonia says his administration and the Greek government have agreed on a new name for his country to solve the decades-long name dispute between Skopje and Athens.

Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev said Saturday that “Republic of Ilindenska Macedonia” is the compromise name acceptable to both sides. Ilindenska refers to a Macedonian town known for a 1903 uprising against Turkish occupiers.

Zaev said a referendum will be held to give Macedonia’s citizens a say.

Macedonia was a part of the former Yugoslavia and declared independence in 1991. Greece claims the country’s name implies territorial designs on its northern province of Macedonia.

The Greek government says the Macedonian Constitution must make clear the country does not consider the province part of its territory.

