The Associated Press

SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) — Macedonia’s government has pledged to revise legislation on stray animals after a teenage girl drowned in a river while trying to escape a pack of feral dogs.

Police say the dogs went after the girl on Monday in a public park in the city of Gostivar. The 17-year-old’s body was found downstream several hours later.

Her death has caused outrage. Macedonia has long faced problems from a large stray dog population. Animal protection groups urged authorities to toughen laws against dog owners abandoning pets.

The government promised in a statement Tuesday to prepare draft legislation to address the concerns.

Private TV24 channel said more than 1,000 people in the Macedonian capital of Skopje have required medical treatment for dog bites so far this year.

