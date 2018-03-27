SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) — Prosecutors in Macedonia have filed criminal charges against 28 people, including a former interior minister and several opposition lawmakers, for alleged involvement in the storming of parliament by nationalist demonstrators last April.

Former minister Mitko Cavkov and others were charged Tuesday with terrorist endangerment of the constitutional order and security, and face 10 years in prison if convicted. Two other people were charged with complicity.

In last year’s violent protest, scores of demonstrators forced their way into parliament to try and block the election of an ethnic Albanian politician as speaker. Social Democrat leader Zoran Zaev managed to form a government several weeks later.

No date has been set for the trial.