LOS ANGELES (AP) — Macaulay Culkin avoids watching his “Home Alone” movie.
Appearing Monday in a taped segment on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” the 37-year-old actor jokes fans often ask him to recreate his face from the 1990 film and he won’t oblige.
Culkin says he tries not to leave his house around Christmas because the movie plays throughout the holiday. He calls it “background radiation at Christmastime.”
He says he “can’t watch it the same way other people do” because he remembers what was happening behind the scene on the set.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- 4 dead in Waffle House shooting in Tennessee; suspect sought VIEW
- Scott Pruitt before the EPA: Fancy homes, a shell company and friends with money
- Former Mariners reliever Danny Farquhar 'stable but in critical condition' after passing out in dugout
- Archaeologists find bust of Roman emperor in Egypt
- Miss America 2005 marries same-sex partner in Alabama
Culkin was promoting his Bunny Ears lifestyle brand and podcast.