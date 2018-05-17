YERINGTON, Nev. (AP) — Residents of Lyon County may be asked to weigh in on the future of legal prostitution in the jurisdiction just east of Carson City.
The Reno Gazette Journal reports county commissioners on Thursday unanimously voted to draft language to place an advisory question on the November ballot.
Commissioner Ken Gray says rescinding the county’s brothel ordinance is an issue that officials need to hear people’s input on.
County manager Jeff Page says commissioners have typically followed the advice from voters.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Restored WWII bomber Memphis Belle makes public debut VIEW
- Manhattan DA says he'll stop prosecuting pot possession
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Waterboarded, shot with crossbows: Authorities list torture of 10 children in California home
- Crossfire Hurricane: How the FBI handled the Clinton emails and the Russia-Trump probes
Four brothels owned by state legislative candidate Dennis Hof are located within the county. Hof has said the move would only shift prostitution to the streets.
Permits for the brothels generate about $400,000 a year for the county.
Commissioners are expected to vote June 7 on whether to place the question on the ballot.
___
Information from: Reno Gazette-Journal, http://www.rgj.com