LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — A central Virginia school district plans to start stocking the opioid overdose antidote naloxone in its secondary schools.
The News & Advance reports the Central Virginia Health District will provide the medicine to Lynchburg City Schools at no cost.
The school board approved a policy requiring employees to successfully complete a training before administering the drug. The training covers recognizing and dealing with overdoses and how to administer the medicine.
Naloxone, which is also known by the brand-name Narcan, can quickly revive someone who has stopped breathing after overdosing on opioids.
___
Information from: The News & Advance, http://www.newsadvance.com/