SHANGHAI (AP) — A luxury hotel opening outside Shanghai is offering guests with deep pockets the chance of a very deep sleep.
The 18-story Intercontinental Shanghai Wonderland Hotel has been built into the side of a huge hole in the ground left by a former mine pit.
A UNESCO representative described the 336-room hotel at a news conference Thursday as a model for sustainable development.
Sixteen of its 18 floors are below ground level, looking out onto the rest of the former quarry. Two floors are underwater.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Homeless Samaritan tale raised $400K. Police say it's a lie
- California fire has claimed 63 as missing list grows to 631 WATCH
- In Malibu, Woolsey Fire claims celebrities' homes
- Sheriff: California wildfire's death toll rises to 48 WATCH
- Fire claims popular recreation spots in Southern California VIEW
The hotel, which is in Songjiang near Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, opens Tuesday. Rooms are priced from 3,666 to 6,000 yuan ($530 to $860).