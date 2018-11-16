SHANGHAI (AP) — A luxury hotel opening outside Shanghai is offering guests with deep pockets the chance of a very deep sleep.

The 18-story Intercontinental Shanghai Wonderland Hotel has been built into the side of a huge hole in the ground left by a former mine pit.

A UNESCO representative described the 336-room hotel at a news conference Thursday as a model for sustainable development.

Sixteen of its 18 floors are below ground level, looking out onto the rest of the former quarry. Two floors are underwater.

The hotel, which is in Songjiang near Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport, opens Tuesday. Rooms are priced from 3,666 to 6,000 yuan ($530 to $860).