LUTHER, Okla. (AP) — Authorities say a Luther police officer was stabbed in the arm by a man he found walking alongside a road.

Oklahoma County sheriff’s spokesman Mark Opgrande says the officer stopped Thursday to check on the man, who first ignored questions, then turned and slashed the officer three or four times.

Opgrande says the injuries are not life-threatening and the officer is being treated at a hospital.

The officer’s name hasn’t been released.

Several law enforcement agencies were searching for the suspect in the area southeast of Luther, about 23 miles (37 kilometers) northeast of Oklahoma City.