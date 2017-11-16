LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — Luna Community College has been ordered by the Higher Learning Commission to show that it deserves to keep its accreditation.

School administrators received a letter from the commission last week, saying they have until Feb. 1 to show the college is meeting accreditation standards.

Earlier this year, a peer review team found the college was out of compliance with several core components and cited problems with financial oversight and administrative and governance structures.

Interim Luna Community College President Ricky Serna tells the Las Vegas Optic he feels the programs and procedures put in place since last spring have brought the college closer to full compliance.

Serna said many of the findings have more to do with administration documentation and training than with how the college functions day-to-day in each classroom.