RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The man in line to replace jailed presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as the Brazilian Workers’ Party standard-bearer is facing corruption accusations of his own.
Prosecutors on Monday accused Fernando Haddad on Monday of receiving indirect payments to his 2012 re-election campaign for Sao Paulo mayor. Haddad is currently the party’s candidate for vice president and officials say he’ll take the top spot if da Silva is ruled out due to a corruption conviction, as expected.
Prosecutors say construction company UTC Engenharia got preferential treatment on bids after covering the campaign’s debt to a printing company.
Haddad on Tuesday denied wrongdoing and said he’d actually cancelled a multimillion dollar project with UTC.
He also told reporters the accusations were meant to destabilize the Worker’s Party before October’s election.