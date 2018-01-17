GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Luke Air Force Base officials have moved back the date for their 2018 air show by a week and say the base will host flights by the Navy’s Blue Angels demonstration team.
The two-day “Luke Days” event in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale is now set for March 17-18.
Other flight demonstrations include a heritage flight featuring modern and World War II, Korean and Vietnam-era fighters and numerous other civilian and military aircraft. Static displays of F-35 and F-16 fighters assigned to the base are also planned.
The 2016 show attracted more than 425,000 spectators to the base.
Most Read Stories
- WSU QB Tyler Hilinski, 21, dies from an apparent suicide
- Alaska Airlines to begin flights to 8 West Coast cities from Everett's Paine Field this fall
- Is Seattle’s homeless crisis the worst in the country?
- Analysis | 5 thoughts on the Seahawks' hirings of Brian Schottenheimer, Ken Norton Jr., and Mike Solari
- Former Washington governor, King County executive John Spellman dies
Luke was long the largest F-16 base in the world and is now transitioning to the new F-35 fighter as they are added to the fleet.