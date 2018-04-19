LUDINGTON, Mich. (AP) — One of Michigan’s most popular state parks could expand if lawmakers adopt the recommendation of the Natural Resources Trust Fund.

The fund’s governing board is recommending that the state spend $12.5 million to acquire 337 acres of private land adjacent to Ludington State Park.

The Department of Natural Resources says the land has critical dunes and other features that would complement the state park in northern Michigan’s Mason County. The park is on Lake Michigan and offers swimming, camping and boating.

The trust fund was created in 1976 for recreational projects The money comes from oil-and-gas royalties and development leases.