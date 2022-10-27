Lucianne Goldberg, a colorful, conservative literary agent who played a pivotal role in the scandal that led to Bill Clinton’s impeachment, died Wednesday at her home in Weehawken, New Jersey. She was 87.

Journalist Jonah Goldberg, her son, confirmed the death. He said that she was in hospice and had suffered from liver and kidney failure.

It was Lucianne Goldberg who advised Linda Tripp, a Pentagon aide, to record her conversations with her young co-worker Monica Lewinsky, who as a White House intern had an affair with President Bill Clinton.

Those recordings became crucial evidence in the special counsel investigation that led to Clinton’s impeachment for lying under oath in claiming that he had not had an affair with Lewinsky.

Goldberg, a New York agent with a reputation for tell-all books and a presence that Time magazine once described as “a cross between Angela Lansbury and Jimmy Cagney,” happened to speak with Tripp one day in 1997 when Tripp knew she would later be speaking with Lewinsky, who considered her a confidant.

Tripp welcomed the idea of exposing Clinton’s behavior, but it had never occurred to her to tape her telephone conversations with Lewinsky.

Goldberg suggested that Tripp buy a tape recorder at Radio Shack. She urged her to persuade Lewinsky not to dry-clean or throw away a certain dress that held physical evidence of the affair. And she fed carefully timed revelations to the news media.

Over the years, Goldberg dealt with her share of high-profile clients.

They included Mark Fuhrman, a Los Angeles detective who wrote about the O.J. Simpson case in the bestselling book “Murder in Brentwood” (1997), and Maureen Dean, for whom she ghostwrote the novel “Washington Wives” (1987).

Goldberg represented “Teddy Bare: The Last of the Kennedy Clan” (1971), an exposé of Sen. Edward Kennedy’s fatal car accident in Chappaquiddick, Massachusetts, by Zad Rust (a pseudonym for Michael Sturdza, a Romanian diplomat). When she handled Kitty Kelley’s biography “Elizabeth Taylor: The Last Star” (1981), she neglected to pay the author for the book’s European sales. Kelley sued and won a five-figure settlement.

But it was the Clinton scandal that guaranteed Goldberg her place in political history. She always contended that she was motivated primarily by concern for Lewinsky, whom she saw as a classic case of a young woman being taken advantage of by an older, married man. And that was also, she said, the way Tripp saw it.

“She was very fond of Monica,” Goldberg said. “She honestly thought that she was saving Monica’s life.”

Lucy Ann Steinberger was born in Boston on April 29, 1935, the third child of Raymond Leonard Steinberger, a physicist, and Lucy Jane (Moseley) Steinberger, a physiotherapist. The family soon moved to Alexandria, Virginia, outside Washington.

Lucy Ann (a spelling she later changed to Lucianne) dropped out of high school in Alexandria to work in advertising sales. She later received a bachelor’s degree from George Washington University.

Goldberg often told people that she had been a copy assistant at The Washington Post, but the Post reported that she had been a clerk in the newspaper’s promotion department from 1957-60. She married her high school sweetheart, William S. Cummings, in 1957 and opened a public relations firm, Lucianne Cummings & Associates, in the 1960s.

“I’ve never joined any publishing associations or groups, because I don’t like having other people tell me what to do,” Goldberg told The New York Times in 1998.

She worked for Lyndon B. Johnson’s presidential campaign in 1960. She and Cummings divorced in 1963. In 1966, she married Sidney Goldberg, a news-syndicate executive, and they were together until his death in 2005.

Her experience with political dirty tricks began in 1973, when a political adviser of President Richard Nixon’s paid her $1,000 a week to pose as a reporter to gather inside information on Sen. George McGovern’s campaign for president. Before the Clinton scandal, Goldberg was the author or co-author of four books. “Purr, Baby, Purr” (1971), written with Jeannie Sakol, was an anti-feminist manifesto that suggested that women think of their bodies as “a switchboard with all sorts of lovely buttons and plug-ins.”

The other three books were novels: “Friends in High Places” (1979), written with Sondra Till Robinson, focused on a doctor manipulating her former lover; “Madame Cleo’s Girls” (1992) told the story of three high-priced escorts (Kirkus Reviews called it “lightly amoral”); and “People Will Talk” (1994) looked at a tabloid gossip columnist’s legacy.

She had no aversion to the tawdry.

“I love this stuff!” Goldberg told the Times in 1998. “And so do the millions of people who buy these books.”

She was happy to let other agents handle highbrow work, she said, adding, “I wouldn’t know literary stuff if I fell over it!” Goldberg was considering a book on Vince Foster, a Clinton lawyer whose suicide in 1993 was the subject of conservative conspiracy theories, when an associate recommended Tripp as a source.

That book never happened, but by 1995 — the year Lewinsky began her White House internship — Tripp was developing her own book proposal. The working title, according to CNN, was “Behind Closed Doors: What I Saw Inside the Clinton White House,” and one proposed chapter heading was “The President’s Women.”

When Tripp reached out to Goldberg with the Lewinsky story, Goldberg saw only one way to prove it.

She assured Tripp that the recording of conversations with only one party’s consent was legal. It was — in the District of Columbia and in 39 American states. But Maryland, where Tripp lived, was not one of them.

Eventually, Goldberg turned over more than 20 hours of audiotapes to Kenneth Starr, the independent counsel, which led to Clinton’s 1998 impeachment by the House of Representatives. The Senate, however, voted not to convict him, and he remained in office for the rest of his term

The story continued to fascinate the public. The FX series “American Crime Story” devoted its third season, which aired in 2021, to the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal, with Margo Martindale as Goldberg.

In addition to her son Jonah, Goldberg is survived by a granddaughter. Another son, Joshua Goldberg, died in 2011 after being injured in a fall.

In later years, Goldberg turned to political blogging. Her lucianne.com report was an aggregation of news articles with pointed commentary. She led a 2022 post with a cartoon showing an Olympic torch labeled “Biden misinformation lies fraud deceit.”

Goldberg took personal abuse for her part in the Clinton scandal. In his book “American Rhapsody,” Joe Eszterhas referred to her as “the bag lady of sleaze.” She never made a dime from the scandal, but she considered herself too savvy to be a victim.

“Let them take their best shot,” she told Time magazine in 1998. “I can take a truthful slime.”

“You have to be bulletproof to survive something like this,” she said in the same interview. “And there is enormous freedom in not caring whether people like you.”