GREENWOOD, Miss. (AP) — Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves is defending lawmakers’ decision to consolidate some Mississippi school districts, even amid local opposition.

Reeves tells The Greenwood Commonwealth that he is willing to listen to objections to the upcoming merger of the Greenwood and Leflore County districts. But, the Republican says the Senate is committed to reducing both the number of school districts in Mississippi and the number of failing ones.

Democratic state Sen. David Jordan of Greenwood said last week that he will try to block a 2016 law that mandates the consolidation of the Greenwood and Leflore districts in 2019.

Jordan says a merger would be unfair to the Greenwood district, which has a grade of C on the state’s A-to-F accountability rating. The Leflore County district has a rating of F.

