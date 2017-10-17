NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The College of Law at Loyola University in New Orleans will play host to public officials, academics and experts on the ways in which the incarceration of a family member affects children.

Topics will include the effect of mass incarceration on families and the mental health implications of parental incarceration for children.

The keynote speaker for Friday’s daylong meeting will be Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards. He is expected to address the state’s efforts to reduce prison populations, including a criminal justice reform bill passed this year.