LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia Republicans hoping to upset Hillary Clinton’s former running mate in a U.S. Senate race are clashing over who is more loyal to President Donald Trump.
Corey Stewart accused opponent Nick Freitas at a debate Thursday at Liberty University of being insufficiently supportive of the president and too-thin skinned to survive a tough general election against Democrat Tim Kaine.
Kaine is viewed as the favorite to win a second term to the Senate.
Stewart is an ultra-Trump loyalist who revels in lobbing insults. Freitas is a polished young up-and-comer who has the backing of the establishment wing of the party. Conservative minister E.W. Jackson is also running for the GOP nomination.
The candidates all pledged to support Trump’s agenda while criticizing special counsel Robert Mueller.