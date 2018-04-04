LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — The head of the Lowell, Massachusetts, police department has announced his retirement after 36 years on the force.
The Lowell Sun reports that Lowell Police Superintendent William Taylor sent an email to officers on Wednesday announcing his intention to step down later this month.
In the email, Taylor says he did not intend to be a career cop when he joined the force in 1982, but fate took him down that path. Taylor became superintendent in 2013.
Taylor said he will miss the camaraderie of the force but is looking forward to his retirement.
