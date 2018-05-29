JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi’s top elections official says a “disappointing” number of absentee ballots have been requested for the June 5 party primaries for U.S. House and Senate.
Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann says Tuesday that in a state with 1.8 million registered voters, only about 6,000 people have requested absentee ballots.
His office did not have information about how many absentee ballots were requested a week before the last federal midterm election in 2014.
Republicans and Democrats each have a party primary for a U.S. Senate seat now held by Republican Roger Wicker.
Each party has a primary for central Mississippi’s 3rd District House seat, where Republican incumbent Gregg Harper is not seeking re-election.
Republicans also have a primary in south Mississippi’s 4th District, with Republican incumbent Steven Palazzo facing one challenger.