DELAWARE, Ohio (AP) — For the second time in a month, a truck drove into a low-clearance overpass in Ohio and failed to heed warnings about the oncoming low clearance.

The railroad bridge near the city of Delaware has a clearance of 12 feet and five inches. The Columbus Dispatch reports the bridge was struck on Dec. 18 and again Dec. 28.

Some call this bridge and others like it “can openers” due to the ease with which they shear the metal from the tops of trailers whose drivers don’t heed clearance warnings.

Delaware and the Ohio Department of Transportation plan to install a laser-guided alert system for trucks to be activated by April.

Violators who hit a bridge face a $1,000 fine, plus court fees.

___

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com