LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Louisville Zoo has welcomed a new giraffe who is on display in Kentucky after her arrival from California.
Kianga is a 1-year-old Masai giraffe who was born in November 2016 in Los Angeles. The zoo says her name means “sunshine” in Swahili.
The zoo says Kianga is currently on exhibit in rotation with 2-year-old male giraffe Baridi and 21-year-old female giraffe Malaika.
Kianga joins the Louisville Zoo from the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Washington state woman's DNA test told her she had a different father — her parents' fertility doctor
- Woman says she reported abuse of 6 children dead, missing in SUV crash 5 years ago
- Facebook hackers likely hit most users
- YouTube shooter was angry at company, visited gun range before shooting, police say
- Mueller: Trump is not criminal target of probe
The zoo says female giraffes grow to be 16 feet (5 meters) tall and weigh up to 2,600 pounds (1,200 kilograms).