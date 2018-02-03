LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A plan to improve the appearance of some vacant homes in Louisville will replace boarded-up windows with clear acrylic coverings.
The city calls it “clear boarding.” The plan focuses on homes where vandalism and drug abuse has been a problem.
Metro Council has set aside $550,000 for the clear-boarding project. Metro Council member Barbara Shanklin says the clear material costs a little more, but it can improve the look of a neighborhood where there are one or two boarded-up homes.
Shanklin says it could also cut down on theft and other crimes.
Shanklin told WDRB-TV the city will continue an effort to demolish vacant properties in the worst-hit areas.
There are about 5,000 abandoned homes in Louisville.
Information from: WDRB-TV, http://www.fox41.com