LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A bourbon tourism attraction in Kentucky’s largest city has reached a milestone by filling its 1,000th barrel of whiskey.
The Evan Williams Bourbon Experience in downtown Louisville has produced one barrel per day since production began in September 2013.
Evan Williams is the flagship bourbon brand for Heaven Hill.
The artisan distillery has become a recognizable part of Louisville’s downtown, thanks to a five-story Evan Williams bourbon bottle on the building’s facade.
Heaven Hill officials say that while the tourism attraction produces one barrel per day, Heaven Hill’s Bernheim facility elsewhere in Louisville produces 1,300 barrels per day.