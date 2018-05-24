BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Need a flashlight, batteries or portable generator to get stocked for hurricane season?
Louisiana residents will get a partial sales tax break this Saturday and Sunday when they’re buying hurricane-readiness supplies.
During the two-day period, eligible purchases will be subject to 3 percent state sales tax instead of the full 5 percent regularly charged on such items. Local sales taxes will be charged, unless the municipal taxing authority also offers a similar tax exemption.
The sales tax break applies to the first $1,500 of the purchase price of candles, flashlights, portable light sources, two-way radios, weather radios, waterproof sheeting, gas or diesel fuel tanks, most battery types, cell phone chargers, food storage coolers, portable generators and storm shutter devices.
More details are available online at the revenue department website.