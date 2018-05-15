BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana lawmakers have agreed to let the state’s riverboat casinos move onshore and rework their gambling space.

A 54-41 House vote Tuesday sent the bill by Republican Sen. Ronnie Johns to the governor. The Senate previously voted 22-14 for the measure.

Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to sign the changes into law.

Riverboat casinos will be allowed to conduct gambling activities within 1,200 feet on land from their licensed berth and will no longer need an operable paddlewheel.

A restriction keeping facilities to 30,000 square feet of gambling space will be replaced with a cap of 2,365 gambling positions.

Supporters say the changes will modernize an important industry. Opponents say they will expand gambling and move away from the casino style that voters supported.

Senate Bill 316: www.legis.la.gov