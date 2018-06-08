BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is calling lawmakers back to the Louisiana Capitol on June 18 for the third special session this year aimed at replacing expiring taxes to avoid deep budget cuts.

The Democratic governor Friday outlined the dates and parameters for the 10-day special session, which must end by June 27.

With the new budget year only three weeks away, Edwards is hoping to broker a tax deal with House Republican leaders who disagree with him on how much money should be raised.

Louisiana is expected to bring in $648 million less in the budget year that begins July 1, because of expiring temporary taxes. Edwards called special sessions in February and May aimed at filling the shortfall. Both collapsed without closing the gap.