BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana lawmaker is shelving his proposal to lower the drinking age for some young people amid concerns the move could cost the state millions in lost federal aid.

Sen. Eric LaFleur, a Ville Platte Democrat, says he was trying to promote responsible behavior and education about the damaging effects of binge drinking with the approach offered in his bill .

The measure would have created a certification program that would allow 19- and 20-year-olds to drink if they take education courses about the risks of alcohol.

Gov. John Bel Edwards’ administration says the measure could risk federal money that comes into the state for roadwork and other safety programs. Others raised safety concerns.

LaFleur pulled the bill from consideration Tuesday in a Senate committee.

___

Senate Bill 429: www.legis.la.gov