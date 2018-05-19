BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana will not be enacting a ban on hand-held cellphone use while driving.
A House-backed proposal stalled in the Senate, and the regular session ended Friday without action on the bill, killing it.
Rep. Mike Huval, a Breaux Bridge Republican, wanted state laws that already prohibit texting or posting to social media sites while driving to be extended to manually using the phone in any way. That includes making or receiving a call.
People could still have made calls through a wireless connection or a headset, under the bill.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Texas school shooting kills 10, deadliest since Parkland VIEW
- 'Epic takedown': Bill Gates draws laughs at Trump's expense
- Airliner with 110 aboard crashes in Cuba, 3 said to survive VIEW
- MH370 experts think they've finally solved the mystery of the doomed Malaysia Airlines flight
- Waterboarded, shot with crossbows: Authorities list torture of 10 children in California home
Huval described it as a safety measure, backed by insurance industry organizations. Opponents said speaking hands-free would give drivers a false sense of security, and they argued that’s no different than many types of distracted driving.
___
House Bill 619: www.legis.la.gov