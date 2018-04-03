METAIRIE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman wanted in connection with a deadly hit-and-run has turned herself in.
WDSU-TV reports that 26-year-old Kiedra M. Banks contacted Louisiana State Police on Monday morning and said that her car might have been the one involved in the hit-and-run that killed 59-year-old Nathaniel Bailey on Sunday in Metairie.
Police said in a release that officials confirmed Banks owned the car believed to be involved. She was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run driving involving a fatality and for not having a driver’s license. It’s unclear whether she has a lawyer.
The investigation is ongoing.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- As Sinclair's sound-alike anchors draw criticism for 'fake news' promos, Trump praises broadcaster
- A child abductee's journey back
- Unlikely foes block homeless camp in Southern California
- Donald Trump Jr.’s wife reportedly found ‘sexy texts’ from Aubrey O’Day while he was in the shower
- Kushner family saw White House as opportunity; it’s mainly been trouble
___
Information from: WDSU-TV, http://www.wdsu.com