METAIRIE, La. (AP) — A Louisiana woman wanted in connection with a deadly hit-and-run has turned herself in.

WDSU-TV reports that 26-year-old Kiedra M. Banks contacted Louisiana State Police on Monday morning and said that her car might have been the one involved in the hit-and-run that killed 59-year-old Nathaniel Bailey on Sunday in Metairie.

Police said in a release that officials confirmed Banks owned the car believed to be involved. She was arrested on suspicion of hit-and-run driving involving a fatality and for not having a driver’s license. It’s unclear whether she has a lawyer.

The investigation is ongoing.

___

Information from: WDSU-TV, http://www.wdsu.com